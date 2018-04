Wouldn't it be loverly to have a glimpse at the Broadway revival of My Fair Lady? You're in luck! Gorgeous production shots from the eagerly anticipated revival of Lerner and Loewe's classic musical are now available. Check out these photos of Lauren Ambrose, Harry Hadden-Paton, Norbert Leo Butz, Diana Rigg and more in the Bartlett Sher-helmed revival, currently playing at the Vivian Beaumont Theater!