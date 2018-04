Children of a Lesser God opened at Studio 54 on April 11, nearly 40 years after the original production debuted on Broadway in 1980. The revival, directed by Kenny Leon, follows the fraught romance between a speech teacher at a school for the deaf, played by Joshua Jackson, and a former student there, newcomer Lauren Ridloff. Check out the gallery below to see the starry opening's arrivals as well as Jackson, Ridloff and the rest of the cast's Broadway bows.