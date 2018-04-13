Let the Games Begin! Broadway Bares Reveals Game Night Theme with Must-See Pics

No cheating! Broadway Bares has announced this year's theme: Game Night! The wildly popular burlesque benefit will explore playtime on June 17 at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom.



The annual benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS will feature more than 150 of the hottest male and female dancers in New York City sharing their hearts and well-toned bodies with an energetic crowd of thousands. The show features Broadway’s most talented movers and shakers in a highly choreographed, highly produced spectacular.



In celebration of the newly announced theme, Broadway Bares has released red-hot pix by Andrew Eccles to fans of Broadway flesh ready for the hit event, happening just one week following the Tonys.

Benjamin Rivera, Ariana DeBose & Juan Zapata

Ariana DeBose, Warren Yang (in the air), Spencer Clark, L. Steven Taylor & Lauralyn McClelland