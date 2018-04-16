Jelani Remy, Alysha Umphress, Kyle Taylor Parker to Lead Smokey Joe's Cafe Revival

A talent-packed cast has been announced to lead the first major New York revival of the 1995 Tony-nominated musical revue Smokey Joe's Cafe. The hit compilation of songs written by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller will begin performances at off-Broadway venue Stage 42 on July 6 with an opening slated for July 22. As previously announced, Tony nominee Joshua Bergasse will direct and choreograph the production.



The company will include former Broadway.com vloggers Jelani Remy (The Lion King) and Alysha Umphress (On the Town), along with Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Dwayne Cooper (Motown), Emma Degerstedt (Desperate Measures), John Edwards (Jersey Boys), Dionne D. Figgins (Memphis), Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Spamilton) and Max Sangerman (Blue Man Group).



Smokey Joe's Cafe showcases 39 pop standards, including rock-and-roll and rhythm-and-blues songs composed by Leiber and Stoller, including "Hound Dog," "Kansas City," "Don Juan" and the hit title number. The original Broadway production of Smokey Joe's Cafe, directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Joey McKneely, earned seven Tony Award nominations including Best Musical. The show played 2036 performances at the Virginia Theatre.



The Smokey Joe's Cafe creative team will include Beowulf Boritt (scenic design), Alejo Vietti (costume design), Jeff Croiter (lighting design) and Sonny Paladino (musical director). Prior to the New York production, Smokey Joe's Cafe will play an engagement at Maine's Ogunquit Playhouse from May 16 through June 9.



Get to know the newly announced stars of Smokey Joe's Cafe below.



