Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Jelani Remy
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)
Jelani Remy, Alysha Umphress, Kyle Taylor Parker to Lead Smokey Joe's Cafe Revival
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 16, 2018

A talent-packed cast has been announced to lead the first major New York revival of the 1995 Tony-nominated musical revue Smokey Joe's Cafe. The hit compilation of songs written by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller will begin performances at off-Broadway venue Stage 42 on July 6 with an opening slated for July 22. As previously announced, Tony nominee Joshua Bergasse will direct and choreograph the production.

The company will include former Broadway.com vloggers Jelani Remy (The Lion King) and Alysha Umphress (On the Town), along with Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Dwayne Cooper (Motown), Emma Degerstedt (Desperate Measures), John Edwards (Jersey Boys), Dionne D. Figgins (Memphis), Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Spamilton) and Max Sangerman (Blue Man Group).

Smokey Joe's Cafe showcases 39 pop standards, including rock-and-roll and rhythm-and-blues songs composed by Leiber and Stoller, including "Hound Dog," "Kansas City," "Don Juan" and the hit title number. The original Broadway production of Smokey Joe's Cafe, directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Joey McKneely, earned seven Tony Award nominations including Best Musical. The show played 2036 performances at the Virginia Theatre.

The Smokey Joe's Cafe creative team will include Beowulf Boritt (scenic design), Alejo Vietti (costume design), Jeff Croiter (lighting design) and Sonny Paladino (musical director). Prior to the New York production, Smokey Joe's Cafe will play an engagement at Maine's Ogunquit Playhouse from May 16 through June 9.

Get to know the newly announced stars of Smokey Joe's Cafe below.

Smokey Joe's Cafe

The Tony-nominated musical revue returns to New York.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Jay Armstrong Johnson to Join Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera
  2. Jelani Remy, Alysha Umphress, Kyle Taylor Parker to Lead Smokey Joe's Cafe Revival
  3. Watch the Stars of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Sing Out on Today
  4. Alex Boniello to Join Dear Evan Hansen; Mike Faist & Will Roland Set Final Performance Dates
  5. Broadway.com Presents at the Tonys with Imogen Lloyd Webber Wins New York Emmy Award

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Frozen Aladdin The Book of Mormon Mean Girls School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Waitress Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers