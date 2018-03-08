Broadway BUZZ

Smokey Joe's Cafe to Receive Off-Broadway Revival at Stage 42
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 8, 2018
Joshua Bergasse
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

The 1995 Tony-nominated musical revue Smokey Joe's Cafe is returning to New York City. The hit compilation of songs written by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller will begin performances at off-Broadway venue Stage 42 on July 6 with an opening slated for July 22. Tony nominee Joshua Bergasse (On the Town) will direct and choreograph. Casting will be announced at a later date. 

Smokey Joe's Cafe showcases 39 pop standards, including rock-and-roll and rhythm-and-blues songs composed by Leiber and Stoller, including "Hound Dog," "Kansas City," "Don Juan" and the hit title number. The original Broadway production of Smokey Joe's Cafe, directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Joey McKneely, earned seven Tony Award nominations including Best Musical. The show played 2036 performances at the Virginia Theatre.

The Smokey Joe's Cafe creative team will include Beowulf Boritt (scenic design), Alejo Vietti (costume design), Jeff Croiter (lighting design) and Sonny Paladino (musical director). Prior to the New York production, Smokey Joe's Cafe will play an engagement at Maine's Ogunquit Playhouse from May 16 through June 9. 

