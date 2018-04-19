Acclaimed Musical Hadestown to Play Broadway in 2019; London Run Announced

Hadestown, the celebrated new musical by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, developed with and directed by Great Comet Tony nominee Rachel Chavkin, will play Broadway in 2019 following a run at London's National Theatre. Performances will begin at the National's Olivier Theatre on November 2, 2018 for a run through January 26, 2019, with Broadway dates and venue to come.



Hadestown follows the mythical quest of Orpheus to overcome Hades and regain the favor of his one true love, Eurydice. Joining Chavkin on the creative team will be choreographer David Neumann, set designer Rachel Hauck, costume designer Michael Krass, lighting designer Bradley King, sound designer Nevin Steinberg and music director Liam Robinson. Hadestown will feature arrangements and orchestrations by Michael Chorney with additional/co-arrangements and orchestrations by Todd Sickafoose.



The off-Broadway premiere production of Hadestown, which played New York Theatre Workshop in 2016, was honored with an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical, an Off-Broadway Alliance Award nomination for Best New Musical and seven Lucille Lortel Award nominations, including a nod for Outstanding Musical.



The London debut of Hadestown follows a 2017 production which played the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. That mounting starred original off-Broadway leading man Patrick Page alongside T.V. Carpio and Reeve Carney. Casting for the London and Broadway premieres will be announced at a later date.



Sample the Hadestown score with a look into the making of its original cast album below.



