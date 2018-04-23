Broadway BUZZ

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Officially Opens on Broadway
Broadway Ink
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 23, 2018
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

The new Broadway bio-show Summer: The Donna Summer Musical celebrates opening night at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on April 23. Des McAnuff directs the talent-packed jukebox tuner, which began previews on March 28.

Told through the dramatic lens of her final concert, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical presents the complexities and conflicts the famed songwriter and singer faced in her meteoric rise—and descent. Featuring a score with more than 20 of Summer’s classic hits including “Love to Love You, Baby,” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff,” the musical is a tribute to the voice of a generation. The show features a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and McAnuff, with choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

The cast is led by Tony winner LaChanze, Ariana DeBose and Storm Lever portraying Donna Summer at different points throughout her career. The principal company also includes Aaron Krohn as Neil Bogart, Ken Robinson as Andrew Gaines and Jared Zirilli as Bruce Sudano.

To celebrate the new highly anticipated new musical, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of the show's three leading stars embodying a music icon on Broadway.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

A new musical telling the story of the legendary Donna Summer.
Exclusive Offers