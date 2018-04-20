Lauren Ambrose, Harry Hadden-Paton & the Cast of My Fair Lady Pose for Loverly Portraits on Opening Night

They could have posed all night! My Fair Lady, Lerner and Loewe's classic classic musical about Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady,” is back in a lavish new production at Broadway's Vivian Beaumont Theatre. At the show’s opening night bash on April 19, stars Lauren Ambrose, Harry Hadden-Paton, Norbert Leo Butz, Dame Diana Rigg and more took some loverly shots at our photo portrait booth. Click through the exclusive gallery!
© 2018 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY