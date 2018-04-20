Broadway BUZZ

Lauren Ambrose & Harry Hadden-Paton
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Lauren Ambrose, Harry Hadden-Paton & the Cast of My Fair Lady Pose for Loverly Portraits on Opening Night
Photo Feature
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 20, 2018

They could have posed all night! My Fair Lady, Lerner and Loewe's classic classic musical about Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady,” is back in a lavish new production at Broadway's Vivian Beaumont Theatre. At the show’s opening night bash on April 19, stars Lauren Ambrose, Harry Hadden-Paton, Norbert Leo Butz, Dame Diana Rigg and more took some loverly shots at our photo portrait booth. Click through the exclusive gallery!

Norbert Leo Butz plays Alfred P. Doolittle
Dame Diana Rigg and Allan Corduner play Mrs. Higgins and Colonel Pickering
Director Bartlett Sher
Jordan Donica plays Freddy Eynsford-Hill
Choreographer Christopher Gattelli
Harry Hadden-Paton plays Henry Higgins
Lauren Ambrose plays Eliza Doolittle
My Fair Lady

Lerner and Loewe's classic musical returns to Broadway.
