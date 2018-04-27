Holiday Inn Showstoppers Corbin Bleu & Megan Sikora to Reunite in the Muny's Singin' in the Rain

Corbin Bleu and Megan Sikora, the Chita Rivera Award-winning stars who delighted Broadway crowds in Holiday Inn, will appear onstage together again in the Muny's centennial-season mounting of Singin' in the Rain. The production will run at the St. Louis outdoor theater from June 27 through July 3. Singin' in the Rain will be directed by Marc Bruni, with choreography by Rommy Sandhu and music direction by Ben Whiteley.



Sikora will take on the role of Lina Lamont alongside the previously announced Bleu as Don Lockwood, Jeffrey Schecter as Cosmo Brown and Berklea Going as Kathy Selden. Also new to the principal cast are Jeff McCarthy as R.F. Simpson and George Merrick as Roscoe Dexter.



The Singin' in the Rain ensemble will include Ward Billeisen, Patrick Blindauer, Emma Gassett, Gary Glasgow, Madison Johnson, Zachary Daniel Jones, Evan Kinnane, Debby Lennon, Dionna Thomas Littleton, Dory Lorenz, Halle Morse, Kaitlin Nelson, Lizz Picini, Jeremiah Porter, Cassie Austin Taylor, Daryl Tofa, Cayel Tregeagle and Victor Wisehart. The company will also be joined by the Muny Teen youth ensemble.



Based on Betty Comden and Adolph Green's classic film of the same name, Singin' in the Rain is known for its parade of Hollywood standards, splashy production numbers, hilarious situations and snappy dialogue. The musical features songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed.