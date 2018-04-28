Anastasia & Once On This Island Music Makers Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty Receive Sardi's Portraits

One of Broadway's most dynamic duos just reached a major milestone! Tony-winning songwriting pair Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty joined the ranks of Broadway's brightest on the walls of Theater District institution Sardi's on April 27. Owner Max Klimavicius presented them with their caricatures, and of course, stars from Anastasia and Once On This Island, including Christy Altomare, Hailey Kilgore, Lea Salonga and more, were on hand to celebrate the music makers. Known for their work on Ragtime, Rocky, Seusical, My Favorite Year, and more, this is truly a well-deserved honor for Ahrens and Flaherty. Take a look at the fun photos from the event, and experience the magic of Anastasia at the Broadhurst Theatre and Once On This Island at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

Leading ladies Christy Altomare of Anastasia and Hailey Kilgore of Once On This Island are all smiles for Ahrens and Flaherty.

Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty proudly displays their Sardi's caricatures.