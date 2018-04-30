Watch a Quintet of Hamilton Elizas Sing Lin-Manuel Miranda's First Version of 'Burn'

The latest #Hamildrop is here. Lin-Manuel Miranda has offered up his initial draft of the stirring Hamilton song "Burn," Eliza Hamilton's second-act showstopper. Tony winner Miranda gathered together five actresses who are currently bringing down the house as Eliza: Broadway star Lexi Lawson, Chicago cast member Arianna Afsar, first national tour lead Julia Harriman, second national tour favorite Shoba Narayan and West End star Rachelle Ann Go. Watch the fierce number, titled "First Burn," and get ready to listen all week.



