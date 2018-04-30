Broadway BUZZ

Rebecca Naomi Jones & More to Lead New Play About Hurricane Sandy at the Public Theater
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 30, 2018
Rebecca Naomi Jones
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Talented stage alums Rebecca Naomi Jones, Kyle Beltran and Enver Gjokaj have been announced as stars of the Public Theater's upcoming New York premiere play Fire in Dreamland, written by Rinne Groff and directed by Marissa Wolf. The previously announced work, centered around the aftermath of 2013's Superstorm Sandy, will begin previews on June 19 with an opening set for July 16 in the Public's Anspacher Theater.

Set in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, Fire in Dreamland follows a disillusioned do-gooder named Kate (Jones), who meets Jaap (Gjokaj), a charismatic European making a film about the 1911 fire that burned Coney Island's Dreamland amusement park to ashes. Desperate for something to live for, Kate buys a ticket on the thrill ride of Jaap's passion. The only trick is to keep the roller coaster from running off the rails before it destroys them all.

Jones' extensive list of credits includes Significant Other, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot and Passing Strange. Beltran has been seen onstage in The Cherry Orchard, In the Heights, The Amateurs and The Fortress of Solitude. Gjokaj appeared in the Public's Shakespeare in the Park production of As You Like It.

Fire in Dreamland will feature scenic and costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker and original music and sound design by Brendan Aanes. The work will play a limited engagement through August 5.

Fire in Dreamland

A vibrant new play that explores the astonishing things we do when faced with devastation.
