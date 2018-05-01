Exclusive Photos! Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells & More Mark The Boys in the Band's First Broadway Performance

Mart Crowley's The Boys in the Band had its Broadway premiere on April 30 at the Booth Theatre, and Broadway.com was in on the action to snap exclusive photos of the all-star cast. Matt Bomer, Brian Hutchison, Andrew Rannells, Jim Parsons, Robin De Jesus—all in one show?! Excuse us, we need a tall glass of water and a front-row seat. Here's yours! Check out the pics from the first preview and catch the show at the Booth Theatre! Opening night is scheduled for May 31.