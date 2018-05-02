Odds & Ends: Original The Humans Stars to Reprise Performances in Los Angeles & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Original The Humans Stars to Reprise Performances in Los Angeles

Tony winners Jayne Houdyshell and Reed Birney will join fellow original cast members of Stephen Karam's Tony- and Pulitzer-winning play The Humans—Sarah Steele, Caissie Beck and Lauren Klein—for the last stop on the acclaimed work's national tour. The engagement will play the Ahmanson Theatre at Los Angeles' Center Theatre Group for a run from June 19 through July 29. The five stars will be joined by sixth cast member Nick Mills in the staging featuring the Tony-nominated direction of Joe Mantello and the work of the Broadway production's original design team.







Gavin Creel to Sing the Music of Jason Robert Brown at Subculture

Hello, Dolly! Tony winner Gavin Creel will appear alongside three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown in concert at the downtown cabaret venue Subculture. Creel's appearance, set for May 21 at 8:00pm, is part of the acclaimed series curated by composer, lyricist, conductor and director Brown. Audiences can expect to hear Creel sing from Brown's beloved canon of musical scores, which includes The Last Five Years, Parade, 13, Honeymoon in Vegas and The Bridges of Madison County.



Brad Oscar & Terence Archie Cast in Robert Askins' World Premiere The Squirrels

Casting has been announced for the world premiere play The Squirrels, written by Tony nominee Robert Askins (Hand to God). The previously announced production will run at San Diego's La Jolla Playhouse from June 5 through July 8. In The Squirrels, winter is on its way and the squirrels are restless. Mistrust is growing between the Grey Squirrels, who enjoy a rich cache of nuts, and the outcast, hungry Fox Squirrels. When a wily outsider ignites a savage war, the consequences are catastrophic. Come From Away Tony winner and La Jolla Artistic Director Christopher Ashley directs the new comedy, which will star Tony nominee Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!) and Terence Archie (Rocky), along with Candy Buckley, Lakisha May, Marcus Terrell Smith, Summer Spiro, Sidney Hill, Max Singer and Danielle Wineman.



Cynthia Erivo to Sing Mary Magdalene on All-Female Jesus Christ Superstar Album

Tony winner Cynthia Erivo has joined a starry lineup of women who will sing out on a studio recording of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Jesus Christ Superstar. The all-female album will feature The Color Purple Tony winner Erivo as Mary Magdalene with Wicked alum Shoshana Bean as Judas and Morgan James (Motown The Musical) as Jesus. The recording will also include Tony winner Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins' Broadway) as Caiaphas, Tony nominee Orfeh (Pretty Woman) as Pontius Pilate, Bryonha Marie Parham ( Prince of Broadway) as Annas, Eden Espinosa (Wicked) as Peter and Bridget Everett as King Herod. The album is slated for a November release.



Broadway's Patty Lohr & Zachary Prince to Join David Alan Thornton for Eight-Year Itch

A talented group of stage stars have signed on to join songwriter David Alan Thornton for his upcoming cabaret Eight-Year Itch, scheduled to play Feinstein's/54 Below on May 18 at 11:30pm. Eight-Year Itch is a compilation of original songs and stories featuring Thornton's lush melodies and bold arrangements. Joining Thornton onstage will be Patty Lohr (Kinky Boots), Zachary Prince (Honeymoon in Vegas) and Cory Jaecoma (Jersey Boys), along with Morissa Trunzo, Bill Coyne, Michael Indeglio, Emily Behny, Hansel Tan, Jeremy Konopka, Lindsay Spangenthal, Cecilia Snow, Michael Deleget, Caleb Pringle and Tom Jorgensen. Eight-Year Itch will feature music direction by Nathan Dame.