Spamalot Film Adaptation, Penned by Eric Idle & Directed by Casey Nicholaw, Fast-Tracked by Fox
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 4, 2018
Hank Azaria, David Hyde Pierce, Tim Curry, Sara Ramirez & the cast of Broadway's "Spamalot"
(Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

The 2005 Tony-winning musical comedy Monty Python's Spamalot is headed to the big screen. Fox is producing a movie adaptation of the show featuring a screenplay by the tuner's Tony-nominated book writer Eric Idle and direction by the Broadway show's Tony-nommed choreographer Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls), according to Deadline. The movie musical will mark Book of Mormon Tony winner Nicholaw's feature film–directing debut.

Adapted from the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Monty Python's Spamalot is an irreverent parody of the legend of King Arthur. The show won 2005 Tony Awards for director Mike Nichols and actress Sara Ramirez along with the top prize of Best Musical. Spamalot features a score by Idle and John Du Prez.

The original Broadway cast of Spamalot included Tim Curry as King Arthur, David Hyde Pierce as Sir Robin, Hank Azaria as Sir Lancelot, Michael McGrath, Christopher Sieber and Christian Borle in a handful of roles and Ramirez in a Tony-winning turn as The Lady of the Lake.

Casting and a production timeline for the Spamalot film will be announced at a later date.

View Comments

