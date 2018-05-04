Broadway BUZZ

Jon Jon Briones & Barrett Foa to Join Laura Bell Bundy in Reprise's Sweet Charity
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 4, 2018
Jon Jon Briones
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

A pair of talented Broadway alums have been cast in Reprise 2.0's upcoming production of Sweet Charity, set to play UCLA’s Freud Playhouse from June 20 through July 1. The Los Angeles production will feature Jon Jon Briones (Miss Saigon) in the role of Herman with Barrett Foa (Avenue Q) as Oscar.

Briones and Foa join the previously announced Tony nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde) in the title role. Three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall is the director and choreographer of the new staging.

Neil Simon, Cy Coleman and Dorothy Fields' Sweet Charity centers on the life of Charity, a dance hall hostess with a heart of gold who is determined to break out of the Fan-Dango Ballroom. She accidentally finds herself in the bedroom of an Italian film star as she starts dating the neurotic and shy Oscar. The show includes Broadway classics such as “Big Spender,” “If My Friends Could See Me Now,” “Where Am I Going” and “There’s Gotta Be Something Better Than This.”

The Reprise 2.0 season will also include Victor/Victoria (September 5-16) starring Tony nominee Carmen Cusack and Grand Hotel (October 24-November 4.). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

