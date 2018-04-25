Broadway BUZZ

Laura Bell Bundy to Lead Sweet Charity & Carmen Cusack to Headline Victor/Victoria at L.A.'s Reprise
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 25, 2018
Laura Bell Bundy & Carmen Cusack
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

A pair of Tony-nominated multitalents have landed major roles in upcoming productions as part of Los Angeles' Reprise 2.0 season. Laura Bell Bundy will take on the iconic role of Charity Hope Valentine in Sweet Charity (June 20-July 1), directed by three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall, and Carmen Cusack will appear as Victoria Grant in Victor/Victoria (September 5-16), directed by Richard Israel and choreographed by John Todd.

Bundy earned a Tony nomination for her turn as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde. Her other stage credits include Wicked, Hairspray, Ruthless!, The Sound of Music and the recent stage adaptation of The Honeymooners.

Cusack was Tony-nominated for her Broadway-debut performance as Alice Murphy in Bright Star. She is slated to star in the upcoming world premiere musical Lempicka this summer at the Williamstown Theatre Festival.

The role of Charity Hope Valentine was originated on Broadway by Gwen Verdon while Victoria Grant was first played by Julie Andrews. Additional casting for Reprise 2.0's Sweet Charity and Victor/Victoria will be announced at a later date.

