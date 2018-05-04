Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Marilu Henner, Mitchell Jarvis & More Rock Out in a Gettin' the Band Back Together Sneak Peek
Hot Shot
by Broadway.com Staff • May 4, 2018
Jay Klaitz, Marilu Henner & Mitchell Jarvis
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
The cast and creatives of Gettin' the Band Back Together got together with the press on May 4 in advance of the new musical's Broadway bow this summer. Broadway.com was on the scene at Manhattan Movement and Arts Center to capture Marilu Henner, Mitchell Jarvis and more preview musical numbers from the original tuner, written by Ken Davenport. The story follows Mitch, a hot-shot banker who loses everything and rounds up his old bandmates to try to win the Battle of the Bands and save his mom's house from foreclosure. Check out the the photos below and make sure to sure to see the John Rando-helmed original tuner when it begins previews at the Belasco Theatre July 9, with an opening set for August 13.
Mitchell Jarvis as Mitch plays opposite Kelli Barrett as Dani.
The cast of Gettin' the Band Back Together

Gettin' the Band Back Together

The new musical that proves it's never too late to give your dreams one last shot.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Tony Nom Taylor Louderman on How Mean Girls Makes Her Feel 'Beyonce Fierce'
  2. From a ‘Shoestring Budget’ to the Big Screen! The Fresh-Faced Stars of Puffs Prep for Movie Magic
  3. Watch Moulin Rouge's Aaron Tveit Sing 'Come What May' in Thrilling Music Video; Full Cast Revealed
  4. Spamalot Film Adaptation, Penned by Eric Idle & Directed by Casey Nicholaw, Fast-Tracked by Fox
  5. You Pick the Nominees! Choose Your Favorites for the 2018 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen The Book of Mormon Aladdin Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers