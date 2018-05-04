Marilu Henner, Mitchell Jarvis & More Rock Out in a Gettin' the Band Back Together Sneak Peek

Jay Klaitz, Marilu Henner & Mitchell Jarvis (Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
The cast and creatives of Gettin' the Band Back Together got together with the press on May 4 in advance of the new musical's Broadway bow this summer. Broadway.com was on the scene at Manhattan Movement and Arts Center to capture Marilu Henner, Mitchell Jarvis and more preview musical numbers from the original tuner, written by Ken Davenport. The story follows Mitch, a hot-shot banker who loses everything and rounds up his old bandmates to try to win the Battle of the Bands and save his mom's house from foreclosure. Check out the the photos below and make sure to sure to see the John Rando-helmed original tuner when it begins previews at the Belasco Theatre July 9, with an opening set for August 13.