Jack Wetherall to Join Idina Menzel in Joshua Harmon's Skintight

New York stage veteran Jack Wetherall has been newly announced to take on the role of Elliott Isaac in Joshua Harmon's world premiere play Skintight, scheduled to debut off-Broadway this spring. Daniel Aukin directs the production, slated to begin previews on May 31 at the Laura Pels Theatre with an official opening set for June 21. Wetherall replaces the previously announced John Noble, who has exited the production due to a scheduling conflict.



Wetherall has been seen on Broadway in The Elephant Man and Jekyll & Hyde. His off-Broadway credits include Tamara, Henry VI, Pride's Crossing and The Glass Cage. His screenwork includes Queer as Folk, Relic Hunte and Santa Barbara.



Wetherall joins a company led by the previously announced Tony winner Idina Menzel as Jodi Isaac, Will Brittain as Trey, Stephen Carrasco as Jeff, Eli Gelb as Benjamin Cullen and Cynthia Mace as Orsolya.



Skintight centers on Jodi (Menzel), who is reeling from her ex-husband's engagement to a much younger woman. She turns to her famous fashion-designer dad (Wetherall) for support. Instead, she finds him wrapped up in his West Village townhouse with 20-year-old Trey (Brittain). Trey may or may not be gay, but he is probably an adult-film star. At least according to Jodi's gay son (Gelb), who's also 20. Skintight examines youth, beauty, sex and a superficial culture that persists in teaching its children that all that matters is what's on the inside.



Skintight will play a limited engagement through August 26.