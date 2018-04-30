Broadway BUZZ

Full Casting Announced for Idina Menzel-Led World Premiere Skintight
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 30, 2018
Idina Menzel
(Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Casting is complete for Skintight, a new play by Joshua Harmon making its world premiere with Roundabout Theatre Company this spring. Tony winner Idina Menzel stars in the previously announced new work, slated to begin previews on May 31 with an opening scheduled for June 21 at the Laura Pels Theatre. Daniel Aukin directs.

Joining Menzel in the role of Jodi Isaac will be Will Brittain (A Teacher) as Trey, Stephen Carrasco (Anastasia) as Jeff, Eli Gelb (The North Pool) as Benjamin Cullen, Cynthia Mace (The Suitcase Under the Bed) as Orsolya and John Noble (Posterity) as Elliot Isaac.

Skintight centers on Jodi (Menzel), who is reeling from her ex-husband's engagement to a much younger woman. She turns to her famous fashion-designer dad (Noble) for support. Instead, she finds him wrapped up in his West Village townhouse with 20-year-old Trey (Brittain). Trey may or may not be gay, but he is probably an adult-film star. At least according to Jodi's gay son (Gelb), who's also 20. Skintight examines youth, beauty, sex and a superficial culture that persists in teaching its children that all that matters is what's on the inside.

Skintight will play a limited engagement through August 26.

Skintight

Joshua Harmon's scorching examination of beauty, youth and sex.
