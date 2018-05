The Off-Broadway League honored the best of off-Broadway theater at the 33rd Annual Lucille Lortel Awards on May 6. Recent Meteor Shower co-stars Jeremy Shamos and Laura Benanti hosted the ceremony, which saw the musical KPOP, including star Ashley Park, win big, as well as Carrie Coon, Sean Carvajal, and School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play. See the list of winners here, and check out the photos of the winners and starry presenters below.