Broadway Grosses: Star-Packed Boys in the Band Surpasses One Million Dollars in First Week

Mart Crowley's groundbreaking comic drama The Boys in the Band has officially arrived on Broadway. The iconic play is receiving its first main-stem staging with a talent-packed cast including Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, Jim Parsons and Andrew Rannells. Audiences are clearly thrilled about the production, as proven by the first week of box office reports. In its kickoff to Broadway previews, The Boys in the Band brought in a strong gross of $1,008,097.00, nearly reaching full capacity of the Booth Theatre. The Boys in the Band is scheduled for a limited engagement through August 11, so now couldn't be a better time to make plans to experience the stirring work in person.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending May 6:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,101,303.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,116,907.00)
3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,104,904.50)
4. Springsteen on Broadway ($1,928,605.00)*
5. Frozen ($1,689,302.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Once On This Island ($435,430.06)
4. Travesties ($378,743.10)
3. Children of a Lesser God ($297,762.00)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong ($241,751.16)
1. Saint Joan ($207,881.10)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.23%)
2. Hamilton (101.79%)
3. Come From Away (101.52%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.27%)
5. Mean Girls (100.76%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Children of a Lesser God (70.14%)
4. A Bronx Tale (63.39%)
3. School of Rock (61.34%)
2. Escape to Margaritaville (56.63%)
1. The Play That Goes Wrong (53.38%)
*Number based on four performances
Source: The Broadway League
