Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Broadway Grosses: Star-Packed Boys in the Band Surpasses One Million Dollars in First Week
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • May 7, 2018
The stars of "The Boys in the Band"
(Photo: Polk & Co.)

Mart Crowley's groundbreaking comic drama The Boys in the Band has officially arrived on Broadway. The iconic play is receiving its first main-stem staging with a talent-packed cast including Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, Jim Parsons and Andrew Rannells. Audiences are clearly thrilled about the production, as proven by the first week of box office reports. In its kickoff to Broadway previews, The Boys in the Band brought in a strong gross of $1,008,097.00, nearly reaching full capacity of the Booth Theatre. The Boys in the Band is scheduled for a limited engagement through August 11, so now couldn't be a better time to make plans to experience the stirring work in person.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending May 6:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,101,303.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,116,907.00)
3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,104,904.50)
4. Springsteen on Broadway ($1,928,605.00)*
5. Frozen ($1,689,302.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Once On This Island ($435,430.06)
4. Travesties ($378,743.10)
3. Children of a Lesser God ($297,762.00)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong ($241,751.16)
1. Saint Joan ($207,881.10)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.23%)
2. Hamilton (101.79%)
3. Come From Away (101.52%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen  (101.27%)
5. Mean Girls (100.76%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Children of a Lesser God (70.14%)
4. A Bronx Tale (63.39%)
3. School of Rock (61.34%)
2. Escape to Margaritaville (56.63%)
1. The Play That Goes Wrong (53.38%)

*Number based on four performances
Source: The Broadway League

The Boys in the Band

A starry cast leads the 50th anniversary production of this groundbreaking comic drama.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Glee Alum & Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist to Join Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
  2. Ashley Park, Billy Crudup, Carrie Coon & More Win 2018 Lucille Lortel Awards
  3. SpongeBob SquarePants, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, My Fair Lady & More Win 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards
  4. Angels in America's Denise Gough on Bringing Harper Pitt Home & More
  5. Watch Moulin Rouge's Aaron Tveit Sing 'Come What May' in Thrilling Music Video; Full Cast Revealed

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen Mean Girls The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Summer: The Donna Summer Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers