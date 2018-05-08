Lea Salonga to Exit Tony-Nominated Once On This Island; Darlesia Cearcy to Take Over as Erzulie

Tony winner Lea Salonga will play her final performance in the Tony-nominated Broadway revival of Once On This Island on June 24. Current cast member Darlesia Cearcy will replace Salonga in the role of Erzulie beginning on June 25.



2018 Tony nominee Michael Arden directs and Camille A. Brown choreographs the first revival of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's acclaimed musical, which began previews on November 9, 2017 and opened on December 3. The show's cast also includes 2018 Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore, Isaac Powell, Tony nominee Phillip Boykin, Alex Newell, Alysha Deslorieux, Kenita R. Miller, Darlesia Cearcy, Rodrick Covington, Tamyra Gray, Cassondra James, Grasan Kingsberry, Tyler Hardwick, Loren Lott, Aurelia Williams, Emerson Davis and Mia Williamson.



Once On This Island follows Ti Moune (Kilgore), a peasant girl in the Antilles who falls in love with Daniel (Powell), a young man she saves from a car crash. When he returns to his wealthy family on the other side of the island, four gods: Mother of the Earth Asaka (Newell), God of Water Agwé (Darrington), Goddess of Love Erzulie (Cearcy) and Demon of Death Papa Ge (Gray), guide Ti Mourne through a test of her love against prejudice and hate.



