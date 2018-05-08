Odds & Ends: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Announces Post-Show Dance Party & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Announces Post-Show Dance Party

Now you won’t have to stop dancing after the curtain comes down on Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Beginning tonight, Bond 45, the swanky restaurant next door to the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, will host an after-party following every performance of the new musical. The celebration will include dancing to all of Donna Summer's greatest hits and a themed menu of signature Summer cocktails including "Hot Stuff," "Bad Girls" and "Last Dance." Gear up for the post-show shindig with Summer production footage below.







The Band's Visit & More to Perform at MTC's Spring Gala; Condola Rashad to Host

A talent-filled lineup of performances has been announced for the spring gala of the nonprofit Manhattan Theatre Club, set to take place at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 14 at 7:00pm. Saint Joan Tony nominee Condola Rashad will host the annual celebration of the Tony-winning theater company. Shows set to perform include The Band’s Visit, Escape to Margaritaville, Frozen, Mean Girls, Once On This Island, SpongeBob SquarePants and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. The evening will be directed by Tony winner Richard Maltby Jr.



Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical to Play Madison Square Garden

A limited holiday engagement of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical has been announced to run at Madison Square Garden from December 13-December 30. Directed by Matt August and choreographed by Bob Richard, The Grinch will appear at MSG's Hulu Theater. The celebrated stage musical adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic includes the hit songs “You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” both from the original animated television special. Casting will be announced at a later date. Till then, sing along to show clips from the 2013 production of The Grinch below.



