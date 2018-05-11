Broadway BUZZ

Watch Frozen Star Caissie Levy Sing an Epic 'Let It Go' in This New Music Video
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • May 11, 2018

The newly Tony-nominated Broadway musical adaptation of the beloved film Frozen is packing houses and delighting crowds at the St. James Theatre eight times a week. If all of the show's awards attention—including nine Broadway.com Audience Choice Award nominations—isn't enough to cheer, the new tuner has just digitally released its original cast recording. To cap it off, Frozen is offering up a super special, über-empowering music video featuring the show's very own Elsa, Caissie Levy, singing the Oscar-winning showstopper "Let It Go." Give a watch to Levy below and make plans soon to experience Frozen for yourself.

Disney's hit film comes to life on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage.
