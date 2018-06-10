Broadway BUZZ

The Band's Visit Standout Ari'el Stachel Wins First Tony Award: 'Know That Your Biggest Ostacle May Turn into Your Purpose'
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 10, 2018
Ari'el Stachel
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Bravo to Ari'el Stachel, who just won his first Tony Award! Stachel triumphed in the Best Featured Actor in a Musical category for his performance as Haled in The Band’s Visit. The win was announced at the Tonys ceremony on June 10 at Radio City Music Hall. The other nominees in the category were Norbert Leo Butz for My Fair Lady, Alexander Gemignani for Carousel, Grey Henson for Mean Girls and Gavin Lee for SpongeBob SquarePants.

In a teary-eyed speech, Stachel said, "Both of my parents are here tonight. I have avoided so many events with them for so many years of my life. I pretended that I was not a Middle-Eastern person. And after 9/11, it was very, very difficult for me, and so I concealed and I missed so many special events with them. And they're looking at me right now and I can't believe it." He continued, "I want any kid who is watching to know that your biggest obstacle may turn into your purpose."

The Band's Visit marks Stachel's Broadway debut. His screen credits include Father Must Die, Blue Bloods and Jessica Jones.

The Band's Visit is based on Eran Kolirin’s 2007 film about an Egyptian police band that arrives in Israel to play a concert. After a mix-up at the border, they are sent to a remote village in the middle of the desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways.

Many congrats to Stachel on his first Tony win! Check out show clips from The Band's Visit below.


Look back at our Broadway.com Fresh Face feature on Stachel.

The Band's Visit

The critically acclaimed new musical arrives on Broadway!
