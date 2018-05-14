Brigadoon, Starring Kelli O'Hara & Patrick Wilson, to Receive Cast Album

It's almost like being in love! New York City Center's acclaimed revival of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe’s Brigadoon will be preserved on a cast recording from Ghostlight Records. Kelli O'Hara, Patrick Wilson and Aasif Mandvi starred in the City Center gala presentation last November. The staging was directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon.



Brigadoon follows Tommy Albright (Wilson) and Jeff Douglas (Mandvi), two American friends on a Scottish hunting trip who get lost in the woods and come upon the magical village of Brigadoon. When Tommy meets beautiful villager Fiona Campbell (O'Hara), he must decide whether to stay or return to his life in America.



The principal cast also included Stephanie J. Block as Meg Brockie, Robert Fairchild as Harry Beaton, Sara Esty as Jean McLaren and Ross Lekites as Charlie Dalrymple, along with Patricia Delgado, Rich Hebert, Jamie Jackson, Ross Lekites and Dakin Matthews.



The ensemble featured Mark Aldrich, Giselle O. Alvarez, Florrie Bagel, Callan Bergmann, Ward Billeisen, Peter Chursin, Peyton Crim, Christine DiGiallonardo, Rebecca Eichenberger, Anastacia Holden, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Jules-Romay Joseph, Timothy McDevitt, David Scott Purdy, Nicholas Ranauro, Lindsay Roberts, Shannon Rugani, Carly Blake Sebouhian, Lucas Segovia, Gabriela M. Soto, Madison Stratton, Emily Tate, Ron Todorowski and Nicholas Ward.



A release date for the Brigadoon album will be announced at a later time.