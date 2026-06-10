Where to Sit for Just In Time: Jeremy Jordan's Guide to the Best Seats

Jeremy Jordan has taken the reins as midcentury crooner Bobby Darin in the Broadway biomusical Just In Time. The show is staged at the immersive Circle in the Square Theatre, which allows ample room for audience participation. Jordan walked Broadway.com through the best places to sit in the theater, from the cabaret-style seats to the plush banquette fixtures.

In addition to Jordan, Just In Time features Olivia Holt as Connie Francis, Carrie St. Louis as Sandra Dee, Debbie Gravitte as Polly, Joe Barbara as Steve Blauner and others, Lance Roberts as Ahmet Ertegun and others, Caesar Samayoa as Don Kirshner and others and Emily Bergl as Nina and Mary.

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