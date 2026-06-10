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Where to Sit for Just In Time: Jeremy Jordan's Guide to the Best Seats

Find out where the Broadway show's star recommends sitting for maximum audience interaction and the best views of the action

On the Scene
by Jonah de Forest • Jun 10, 2026
Jeremy Jordan
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Jeremy Jordan, star of Broadway's Just In Time, shares his recommendations for the best seats at Circle in the Square Theatre, highlighting options that offer the most immersive experience
  • The unique staging of the Bobby Darin biomusical features cabaret-style tables, banquette seating and audience interaction throughout the theater-in-the-round venue
  • Just In Time stars Jeremy Jordan as Bobby Darin alongside Olivia Holt as Connie Francis, Carrie St. Louis as Sandra Dee, Debbie Gravitte, Joe Barbara, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa and Emily Bergl

Jeremy Jordan has taken the reins as midcentury crooner Bobby Darin in the Broadway biomusical Just In Time. The show is staged at the immersive Circle in the Square Theatre, which allows ample room for audience participation. Jordan walked Broadway.com through the best places to sit in the theater, from the cabaret-style seats to the plush banquette fixtures.

In addition to Jordan, Just In Time features Olivia Holt as Connie Francis, Carrie St. Louis as Sandra Dee, Debbie Gravitte as Polly, Joe Barbara as Steve Blauner and others, Lance Roberts as Ahmet Ertegun and others, Caesar Samayoa as Don Kirshner and others and Emily Bergl as Nina and Mary.

 

Get tickets to Just In Time!

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