Off Broadway's The Vineyard Theatre honored veteran director Michael Mayer on May 14 at its 35th annual gala. Theater power players such as Tony Kushner, Jessie Mueller and more gathered at the Edison Ballroom in New York to celebrate. Broadway.com was there to capture the evening, hosted by Vineyard alum and former Hamilton star Brandon Victor Dixon. Check out the photos below.

Composer and SpongeBob SquarePants Tony nominee Tom Kitt hangs out with Broadway fave Matt Doyle.

Actor and choreographer Warren Adams, Producer Daryl Roth and Hamilton alum Brandon Victor Dixon get together.