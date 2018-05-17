Mean Girls Leads Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Winners; Ethan Slater, Hailey Kilgore Also Take Top Prizes

Each year since 2000, Broadway.com has asked our readers to pick their favorites of the season in our annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. The 2018 results are in! After receiving 12 Tony Award nominations, Mean Girls has topped the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award wins with eight. Mean Girls' standout performer Barrett Wilbert Weed triumphed with three wins, while her co-star Grey Henson and SpongeBob SquarePants leading man Ethan Slater each won two awards. Acting honors also went to Once On This Island star Hailey Kilgore, Angels in America lead Andrew Garfield, Lobby Hero player Chris Evans and The Parisian Woman stars Uma Thurman and Philippa Soo.



The 19th annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards will be presented at a private cocktail reception on May 24. Below are this year's winners of Broadway's most fan-friendly prize!



Mean Girls

Favorite New Musical: Mean Girls: book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin

Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical: Grey Henson

Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical: Barrett Wilbert Weed

Favorite Funny Performance: Barrett Wilbert Weed

Favorite Diva Performance: Taylor Louderman

Favorite Onstage Pair: Grey Henson & Barrett Wilbert Weed

Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Female): Erika Henningsen

Favorite New Song: “I'd Rather Be Me”





Angels in America

Favorite Play Revival: Angels in America

Favorite Leading Actor in a Play: Andrew Garfield





Once On This Island

Favorite Musical Revival: Once On This Island

Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical: Hailey Kilgore





The Parisian Woman

Favorite Leading Actress in a Play: Uma Thurman

Favorite Featured Actress in a Play: Phillipa Soo





SpongeBob SquarePants

Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical: Ethan Slater

Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Male): Ethan Slater





Dear Evan Hansen

Favorite Long-Running Show: Dear Evan Hansen





Hamilton

Favorite Tour: Hamilton





Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Favorite New Play: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child by Jack Thorne





Lobby Hero

Favorite Featured Actor in a Play: Chris Evans





Kinky Boots

Favorite Replacement (Male): Brendon Urie





Waitress

Favorite Replacement (Female): Katharine McPhee



AWARD COUNT BY SHOW

Mean Girls—8

Angels in America—2

Once On This Island—2

The Parisian Woman—2

SpongeBob SquarePants—2

Dear Evan Hansen—1

Hamilton—1

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child—1

Lobby Hero—1

Kinky Boots—1

Waitress—1



PERFORMERS WITH MULTIPLE WINS

Barrett Wilbert Weed, Mean Girls—3

Grey Henson, Mean Girls—2

Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants—2