Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Mean Girls Leads Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Winners; Ethan Slater, Hailey Kilgore Also Take Top Prizes
News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 17, 2018

Each year since 2000, Broadway.com has asked our readers to pick their favorites of the season in our annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. The 2018 results are in! After receiving 12 Tony Award nominations, Mean Girls has topped the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award wins with eight. Mean Girls' standout performer Barrett Wilbert Weed triumphed with three wins, while her co-star Grey Henson and SpongeBob SquarePants leading man Ethan Slater each won two awards. Acting honors also went to Once On This Island star Hailey Kilgore, Angels in America lead Andrew Garfield, Lobby Hero player Chris Evans and The Parisian Woman stars Uma Thurman and Philippa Soo. 

The 19th annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards will be presented at a private cocktail reception on May 24. Below are this year's winners of Broadway's most fan-friendly prize!


Mean Girls
Favorite New Musical: Mean Girls: book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin
Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical: Grey Henson
Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical: Barrett Wilbert Weed
Favorite Funny Performance: Barrett Wilbert Weed
Favorite Diva Performance: Taylor Louderman
Favorite Onstage Pair: Grey Henson & Barrett Wilbert Weed
Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Female): Erika Henningsen
Favorite New Song: “I'd Rather Be Me”


Angels in America
Favorite Play Revival: Angels in America 
Favorite Leading Actor in a Play: Andrew Garfield


Once On This Island
Favorite Musical Revival: Once On This Island
Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical: Hailey Kilgore


The Parisian Woman
Favorite Leading Actress in a Play: Uma Thurman
Favorite Featured Actress in a Play: Phillipa Soo


SpongeBob SquarePants
Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical: Ethan Slater
Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Male): Ethan Slater


Dear Evan Hansen
Favorite Long-Running Show: Dear Evan Hansen


Hamilton
Favorite Tour: Hamilton


Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Favorite New Play: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child by Jack Thorne


Lobby Hero
Favorite Featured Actor in a Play: Chris Evans


Kinky Boots
Favorite Replacement (Male): Brendon Urie


Waitress
Favorite Replacement (Female): Katharine McPhee

AWARD COUNT BY SHOW
Mean Girls—8
Angels in America—2
Once On This Island—2
The Parisian Woman—2
SpongeBob SquarePants—2
Dear Evan Hansen—1
Hamilton—1
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child—1
Lobby Hero—1
Kinky Boots—1
Waitress—1

PERFORMERS WITH MULTIPLE WINS
Barrett Wilbert Weed, Mean Girls—3
Grey Henson, Mean Girls—2
Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants—2

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Mean Girls Triumphs at 2018 Helen Hayes Awards
  2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Noma Dumezweni Talks Keeping the Secrets, Tony Fashion & More on Show People
  3. See Idina Menzel & the Cast of Skintight Prep for Off-Broadway Bow
  4. Disney's Frozen Will Embark on a National Tour
  5. Wicked Alums Ana Gasteyer & Megan Hilty to Join Lea Salonga in Annie at the Hollywood Bowl

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Frozen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers