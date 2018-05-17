Mean Girls Leads Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Winners; Ethan Slater, Hailey Kilgore Also Take Top Prizes

Each year since 2000, Broadway.com has asked our readers to pick their favorites of the season in our annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. The 2018 results are in! After receiving 12 Tony Award nominations, Mean Girls has topped the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award wins with eight. Mean Girls' standout performer Barrett Wilbert Weed triumphed with three wins, while her co-star Grey Henson and SpongeBob SquarePants leading man Ethan Slater each won two awards. Acting honors also went to Once On This Island star Hailey Kilgore, Angels in America lead Andrew Garfield, Lobby Hero player Chris Evans and The Parisian Woman stars Uma Thurman and Philippa Soo.
The 19th annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards will be presented at a private cocktail reception on May 24. Below are this year's winners of Broadway's most fan-friendly prize!
Mean Girls
Favorite New Musical: Mean Girls: book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin
Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical: Grey Henson
Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical: Barrett Wilbert Weed
Favorite Funny Performance: Barrett Wilbert Weed
Favorite Diva Performance: Taylor Louderman
Favorite Onstage Pair: Grey Henson & Barrett Wilbert Weed
Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Female): Erika Henningsen
Favorite New Song: “I'd Rather Be Me”
Angels in America
Favorite Play Revival: Angels in America
Favorite Leading Actor in a Play: Andrew Garfield
Once On This Island
Favorite Musical Revival: Once On This Island
Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical: Hailey Kilgore
The Parisian Woman
Favorite Leading Actress in a Play: Uma Thurman
Favorite Featured Actress in a Play: Phillipa Soo
SpongeBob SquarePants
Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical: Ethan Slater
Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Male): Ethan Slater
Dear Evan Hansen
Favorite Long-Running Show: Dear Evan Hansen
Hamilton
Favorite Tour: Hamilton
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Favorite New Play: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child by Jack Thorne
Lobby Hero
Favorite Featured Actor in a Play: Chris Evans
Kinky Boots
Favorite Replacement (Male): Brendon Urie
Waitress
Favorite Replacement (Female): Katharine McPhee
AWARD COUNT BY SHOW
Mean Girls—8
Angels in America—2
Once On This Island—2
The Parisian Woman—2
SpongeBob SquarePants—2
Dear Evan Hansen—1
Hamilton—1
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child—1
Lobby Hero—1
Kinky Boots—1
Waitress—1
PERFORMERS WITH MULTIPLE WINS
Barrett Wilbert Weed, Mean Girls—3
Grey Henson, Mean Girls—2
Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants—2
