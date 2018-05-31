Broadway BUZZ

The Broadway production of 'The Band's Visit'
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Welcome to Everywhere! David Yazbek's Tony-Nominated Musical The Band's Visit Will Tour North America
by Ryan Gilbert • May 31, 2018

And we'll dance with them on a jasmine scented wind! The acclaimed new musical The Band's Visit, featuring a book by Itamar Moses and a score by David Yazbek, will launch a North American tour in spring 2019. Nominated for 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score, The Band's Visit opened at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theatre on November 9, 2017. The touring production will launch in Providence, Rhode Island in June 2019, with additional tour cities as well as casting to be announced at a later date.

Directed by Tony nominee David Cromer, The Band's Visit is based on Eran Kolirin’s 2007 film about an Egyptian police band that arrives in Israel to play a concert. After a mix-up at the border, they are sent to a remote village in the middle of the desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways.

Tony nominee Tony Shalhoub stars as Tewfiq alongside Tony nominee Katrina Lenk as Dina, with John Cariani as Itzik, Tony nominee Ari'el Stachel as Haled, George Abud as Camal, Andrew Polk as Avrum, Bill Army as Zelger, Rachel Prather as Julia, Jonathan Raviv as Sammy, Sharone Sayegh as Anna, Kristen Sieh as Iris, Alok Tewari as Simon, Etai Benson as Papi and Adam Kantor as Telephone Guy.

The Band's Visit made its world premiere with off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company in 2016, taking home top honors at the 2017 Lucille Lortel Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards and Obie Awards.

