Zachary Quinto & Matt Bomer on Why The Boys in the Band Is More Relevant Now Than Ever
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • May 22, 2018
Zachary Quinto & Matt Bomer
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Mart Crowley broke ground in 1968 with the off-Broadway debut of his searing play The Boys in the Band. The iconic work is currently making its Broadway debut in a star-packed 50th-anniversary production featuring Matt Bomer and Zachary Quinto. The leading men made TV appearances on May 21 to spread the word about the new production. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Bomer got jazzed about making his Broadway debut. "I'm having the best time," he said, mentioning onstage hijinks with co-stars Andrew Rannells and Jim Parsons as unexpected highlights. Quinto took to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about the depth of Crowley's play, stating that it "explores what it is to internalize societal bigotry," which he mentions makes the work especially relevant today. Watch the pair of talented stars below and make plans soon to see The Boys in the Band in person.

The Boys in the Band

A starry cast leads the 50th anniversary production of this groundbreaking comic drama.
