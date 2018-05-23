Jason Tam to Join Will Roland & More in Off-Broadway's Be More Chill

Recent Lucille Lortel Award-winning actor Jason Tam has joined the upcoming off-Broadway premiere of Be More Chill, featuring music and lyrics by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz. Tam will play the role of "The Squip" in the musical set to play The Pershing Square Signature Center from July 26 through September 23. Stephen Brackett will direct and Chase Brock will choreograph the show, which will officially open on August 9. Tam joins a previously announced cast led by Dear Evan Hansen star Will Roland.



Tam said in an exclusive statement, "I've been doing concerts with Joe Iconis for twelve years now. His music ignites me. It's rebellious, funny, unsentimental and surprisingly moving. To get to do this show that I love, with longtime friends I admire, feels like the dreamiest of dream jobs!"



Tam was most recently seen in NBC's acclaimed Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert as Peter. He earned a 2018 Lucille Lortel Award for his turn as Epic in KPOP. Tam's Broadway credits include Les Misérables, A Chorus Line, Lysistrata Jones and If/Then.



Based on the novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill is the story of Jeremy Heere (Roland), your average, nothing-special teenager at Middleborough High in nothing-special New Jersey. That is, until the day he finds out about "The Squip" (Tam). Thus begins a journey that pits Jeremy's desire to be popular against his struggle to remain true to his authentic self.



Joining Tam and Roland are Gerard Canonico as Rich, Katlyn Carlson as Chloe, Stephanie Hsu as Christine, Lauren Marcus as Brooke, George Salazar as Michael and Jason SweetTooth Williams as Jeremy's Dad/Mr. Reyes. Be More Chill will feature scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Bobby Frederick Tilley II, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Ryan Rumery, musical direction by Emily Marshall and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen.



Be More Chill was originally commissioned and produced by Two River Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey in 2015.