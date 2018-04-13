Broadway BUZZ

Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz's Musical Be More Chill to Play Off-Broadway This Summer
by Beth Stevens • Apr 13, 2018
Joe Iconis
(Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

The musical Be More Chill will play a limited engagement off-Broadway this summer. Featuring music and lyrics by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz, the production will play at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center from July 26 through September 23. Stephen Brackett will direct and Chase Brock will choreograph the show, which will officially open on August 9.

Based on the novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill is the story of Jeremy Heere, your average, nothing-special teenager at Middleborough High in nothing-special New Jersey. That is, until the day he finds out about "The Squip." Thus, begins a journey that pits Jeremy's desire to be popular against his struggle to remain true to his authentic self. Be More Chill is a look at coming of age in the digital age and looks at issues such as depression, bullying and anxiety through the lens of sci-fi films of the ‘50s, horror flicks of the ‘80s and teen movies of the ‘90s.

Be More Chill was originally commissioned and produced by Two River Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey in 2015, and the off-Broadway engagement will feature company members from that production, including Gerard Canonico, Katlyn Carlson, Stephanie Hsu, Lauren Marcus and George Salazar. Joining the New York premiere company will be Will Roland and Jason SweetTooth Williams.

"I have zero chill about the fact that Be More Chill is making its New York premiere this summer," said composer/lyricist Iconis, in a statement. "What a dream it is to play on 42nd Street with so many company members who have been with the Be More Chill family since the beginning, not to mention all of the new, incredible artists joining our team. We could not be more excited."

