Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Odds & Ends: Susan Stroman to Receive Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • May 25, 2018
Susan Stroman
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.

Susan Stroman to Receive Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement
Off-Broadway's York Theatre Company has announced five-time Tony-winning director/choreographer Susan Stroman as the recipient of the 2018 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre. Stroman will be honored at the 27th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala, to be held on November 12 at a venue to be announced. Stroman earned Tony Awards for her choreography of Crazy for You, Show Boat and Contact, along with wins for both choreography and direction of The Producers. Her current project is the acclaimed new dance play The Beast in the Jungle, playing off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre.

Tony Danza Is Returning to Feinstein's/54 Below
Beloved stage-and-screen star Tony Danza has announced a two-performance return engagement to Feinstein's/54 Below with his hit show Tony Danza: Standards & Stories, set for June 1 and 2 at 7:00pm. Danza's cabaret combines timeless music with storytelling, a dash of soft-shoe and ukulele. Accompanied by a four-piece band, Danza performs a selection of his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook, as well as numbers from Broadway's Honeymoon in Vegas, while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music. In addition to his Broadway turns in Honeymoon in Vegas, The Producers, The Iceman Cometh and A View From the Bridge, Danza is known for his Golden Globe-nominated roles on TV's Who's the Boss? and Taxi. Look back at Danza's tap-happy performance in Honeymoon in Vegas below.
 



Lillias White to Headline New Norman Rockwell Musical
Tony winner Lillias White, upcoming star of the Broadway-aimed musical Half Time, has landed a pretty sweet follow-up summer gig. She will appear in Perfect Picture, a new musical inspired by the life of artist Norman Rockwell. With a book and lyrics by Emmy winner Eileen Bluestone Sherman (Deep Dark Secrets) and music by Gail C. Bluestone (The Odd Potato), Perfect Picture will play The Arkell Pavillion at the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester, VT from July 20-21. Joining White in the cast will be Scarlett Strallen (Travesties), Sara Esty (The Beast in the Jungle), Danny Gardner (Dames at Sea) and Jeremy Benton (Cagney). Four-time Tony nominee Randy Skinner (Dames at Sea) will direct and choreograph with musical direction by Timothy Graphenreed (The Wiz). Additional cast and production team members to be announced soon.

John Malkovich Looking to Star in David Mamet's Harvey Weinstein Play
Emmy-winning Broadway alum John Malkovich has his eyes on a stage return, according to The New York Post. David Mamet's previously reported play about film mogul Harvey Weinstein is aiming for a world premiere production in London with Malkovich starring as Weinstein. Mamet recently finished the first draft of his play, titled Bitter Wheat, which could arrive on Broadway provided it is well-received across the pond. Malkovich's last Broadway appearance was in the original 1987 production of Lanford Wilson's Burn This.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. My Fair Lady's Lauren Ambrose on Reviving Six Feet Under & More on Show People with Paul Wontorek
  2. Andy Karl to Replace Steve Kazee in Broadway-Bound Pretty Woman: The Musical
  3. NBC to Bring the 'Age of Aquarius' to TV Audiences with Hair Live!
  4. Once On This Island's Alex Newell to Host 2018 Stars in the Alley; Katharine McPhee, Melissa Benoist Set to Appear
  5. Carousel's Brittany Pollack on Starting Ballet Early, Dancing Barefoot & Appearing in Her First Broadway Show

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Frozen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Mean Girls Aladdin Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers