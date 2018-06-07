Supergirl's Melissa Benoist Makes Broadway Debut in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Former Glee star and current Supergirl lead Melissa Benoist makes her first Great White Way appearance on June 7 portraying Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Benoist will play a limited run in the hit show through August 4. She succeeds longtime star Chilina Kennedy, who is on leave from the production to star in the new musical This Ain't No Disco.



Benoist first won the hearts of theater nerds as Marley Rose on Fox's Glee. Her other screen credits include Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Freedom Fighters: The Ray, Waco and her current gig in the title role of The CW's Supergirl.



The principal cast of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical also includes Evan Todd as Gerry Goffin, Jessica Keenan Wynn as Cynthia Weil, Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann, Liz Larsen as Genie Klein and Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner. Beautiful features a book by Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince.