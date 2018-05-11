Odds & Ends: Chilina Kennedy Set for World Premiere Musical by Hedwig Collaborators & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Chilina Kennedy Set for World Premiere Musical by Hedwig Collaborators

Beautiful star Chilina Kennedy is among the newly announced cast of the world premiere musical This Ain't No Disco, slated to play off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company this summer. The previously announced tuner, featuring a book and score by Hedwig and the Angry Inch collaborators Stephen Trask and Peter Yanowitz, will begin previews on June 29 with an opening set for July 24. Set against the grit, garbage strikes and graffiti of 1979 New York City, This Ain’t No Disco tells the story of drifters and dreamers searching for their place in the night world of Studio 54 and Mudd Club. Joining Kennedy in the cast will be Krystina Alabado, Will Connolly, Eddie Cooper, Tony d’Alelio, Lulu Fall, Hannah Florence, Antwayn Hopper, Peter LaPrade, John-Michael Lyles, Krystal Mackie, Trevor McQueen, Nicole Medoro, Ian Paget, Theo Stockman, Samantha Marie Ware and Antonio Watson. This Ain't No Disco will be directed by Tony winner Darko Tresnjak (Anastasia) with choreography by Camille A. Brown (Once On This Island). The musical will play a limited engagement through August 12.



Joe Iconis & George Salazar's New Album Two-Player Game Now Available

The new album from Be More Chill songwriter Joe Iconis and star George Salazar is now available from Ghostlight Records. Recorded from a sold-out engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below, Two-Player Game captures an evening of hilarious characters, soaring vocals and unstoppable energy. In addition to their collaboration on Be More Chill, Iconis' theatrical credits include the Lortel-nominated We the People: America Rocks! and The Plant That Ate Dirty Socks. He is also the celebrated songwriter of the hit Smash tune "Broadway, Here I Come." Salazar's stage credits include Godspell, Here Lies Love, Tick, Tick...BOOM! and The Lightning Thief: Percy Jackson Musical.







PBS to Present Encore Broadcast of Chita Rivera: A Lot of Livin' to Do

Tune in tonight! PBS is offering up a re-broadcast of the Great Performances special Chita Rivera: A Lot of Livin' to Do, a career retrospective of the legendary theatrical icon. The program features interviews, archival performance footage and songs from two-time Tony winner Rivera’s concert repertoire including such numbers as “A Boy Like That,” “America,” “A Lot of Livin’ to Do,” “All That Jazz” and “Nowadays.” The encore broadcast will air on Thirteen/WNET tonight, May 11, at 10:00pm EST.



P.S. Kristin Chenoweth's latest film project is released in cinemas today!

