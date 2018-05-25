Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Andrew Garfield & More Stars Hit the 2018 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
Photo Op
by Broadway.com Staff • May 25, 2018
Andrew Garfield
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney)

The 2018 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards took place on May 24 at 48 Lounge, and it truly was a star-studded event! Some of the biggest names on Broadway showed up to accept their awards, and we're giving you an inside look on what happened because without you, the fans, the night wouldn't have happened in the first place. Broadway.com Photo Director Caitlin McNaney captured pictures of all the A-list guests from Andrew Garfield and Tina Fey to Uma Thurman and Ethan Slater. You're not going to want to miss this!

View Photo Gallery
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. My Fair Lady's Lauren Ambrose on Reviving Six Feet Under & More on Show People with Paul Wontorek
  2. Andy Karl to Replace Steve Kazee in Broadway-Bound Pretty Woman: The Musical
  3. NBC to Bring the 'Age of Aquarius' to TV Audiences with Hair Live!
  4. Once On This Island's Alex Newell to Host 2018 Stars in the Alley; Katharine McPhee, Melissa Benoist Set to Appear
  5. Carousel's Brittany Pollack on Starting Ballet Early, Dancing Barefoot & Appearing in Her First Broadway Show

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Frozen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Mean Girls Aladdin Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers