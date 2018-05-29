Broadway BUZZ

Tony Yazbeck (center) in "The Beast in the Jungle"
(Photo: Carol Rosegg)
The Beast in the Jungle, Starring Tony Yazbeck, Extends Again Off-Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 29, 2018

The Beast in the Jungle, the acclaimed new show from Scottsboro Boys collaborators John Kander, David Thompson and Susan Stroman, has received a second extension at off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre. The production will now play an engagement through June 24. The show began previews on May 4 and opened on May 23.

The Beast in the Jungle is the story of John Marcher, a man haunted by personal demons, whose great yet unfulfilled love affair with an unforgettable woman spans decades and continents. Leading the cast are Tony nominees Tony Yazbeck and Peter Friedman, along with Irina Dvorovenko and Teagle F. Bougere.

The design team includes costume design by Michael Curry, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Peter Hylenski, music arrangements by Sam Davis and orchestrations by Greg Anthony Rassen and Sam Davis.

 

