Odds & Ends: Tim Federle to Write & Executive Produce High School Musical TV Series & More

Tim Federle to Write & Executive Produce High School Musical TV Series

Beloved author, librettist and screenwriter Tim Federle has signed on as writer and executive producer of the upcoming High School Musical television series. The new take on the fan-favorite film and stage property will be presented by Disney's new streaming service, according to Variety. Federle, a co-librettist of the musical Tuck Everlasting, made his first mark on Broadway as an ensemble member in several shows including Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Gypsy. He is the award-winning author of the books The Great American Whatever, Life Is Like a Musical, Tequila Mockingbird, Better Nate Than Ever and Five, Six, Seven, Nate! Federle is also a co-screenwriter of the Oscar-nominated film Ferdinand. Plot details and casting for the new High School Musical TV series will be announced at a later date.



Renée Fleming to Sing from Carousel on PBS' A Capitol Fourth

Renée Fleming, the opera superstar currently making her Broadway-musical debut in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel, has been announced among the initial group of stars set to perform on the upcoming TV presentation A Capitol Fourth. Broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, the annual Independence Day celebration will air on PBS on July 4 at 8:00pm ET. Tony nominee Fleming will sing Carousel's "You'll Never Walk Alone" at the starry event which will also feature the previously announced cast of Broadway's Escape to Margaritaville. Also scheduled to perform are Broadway alum John Stamos, who will serve as the evening's host, with additional appearances by The Beach Boys, Pentatonix and The Temptations.



New Solo Play Private Peaceful to Debut Off-Broadway

Private Peaceful, a new one-man play based on the acclaimed novel by War Horse author Michael Morpurgo, will make its off-Broadway premiere this summer. Private Peaceful follows the life of a young soldier, Thomas 'Tommo' Peaceful, who is facing a firing squad for cowardice. As he sits in his cell awaiting sunrise, he thinks back on the events that made him the person he is today. The play will star Shane O'Regan, who toured the production in theaters throughout Ireland; Simon Reade is the adaptor and director. Previews will begin on August 28 with an opening set for September 6 at TBG Mainstage Theatre. Private Peaceful will feature scenic and lighting design by Anshuman Bhatia and sound design by Jason Barnes. The production will play a limited run through October 7.



Renée Taylor's Autobiographical Stage Turn My Life on a Diet Set for Off-Broadway Premiere

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Renée Taylor (The Nanny) will return to the off-Broadway stage this summer to star in My Life on a Diet, an autobiographical comedy written by Taylor and her late husband and comedy partner Joseph Bologna. Originally directed by Bologna, My Life on a Diet will have its New York premiere at the Theatre at St. Clement’s beginning on July 12 with an opening set for July 25. The play features Taylor looking back on her life full of memorable roles in Hollywood and on Broadway. The limited six-week engagement will run through August 19.



Matthew Sweet & Todd Almond's Girlfriend Extends at Signature Theatre

The D.C. premiere of the coming-of-age musical Girlfriend has received a one-week extension through June 17 at Arlington, Virginia's Signature Theatre. The new tuner inspired by Matthew Sweet's 1991 alternative-rock album follows college-bound jock Mike (played by Lukas James Miller) and self-assured but aimless Will (Jimmy Mavrikes) who find themselves drawn to each other. Matthew Gardiner directs the tuner which features a book by Todd Almond and the music of Sweet. Get a sample of the show in the production footage below.



