Carey Mulligan's Steps Out in Honor of Her Upcoming Solo Off-Broadway Show Girls and Boys

Carey Mulligan is returning to the New York stage and we couldn't be happier. She earned a Tony nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Play for her work in the 2015 revival of David Hare's Skylight, and now she's taking her talents off-Broadway for Girls and Boys. The one-woman show began its journey at London’s Royal Court Theatre and is transferring to the Minetta Lane Theatre for a strictly limited five-week engagement with previews starting June 12 and an officially opening on June 20. Mulligan met with the press to welcome the play to NYC!

