Carey Mulligan
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Carey Mulligan's Steps Out in Honor of Her Upcoming Solo Off-Broadway Show Girls and Boys
Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jun 4, 2018

Carey Mulligan is returning to the New York stage and we couldn't be happier. She earned a Tony nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Play for her work in the 2015 revival of David Hare's Skylight, and now she's taking her talents off-Broadway for Girls and Boys. The one-woman show began its journey at London’s Royal Court Theatre and is transferring to the Minetta Lane Theatre for a strictly limited five-week engagement with previews starting June 12 and an officially opening on June 20. Mulligan met with the press to welcome the play to NYC!

Carey Mulligan supports her new off-Broadway play, Girls and Boys.
