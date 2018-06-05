Broadway BUZZ

Melissa Benoist, Tituss Burgess, Katharine McPhee & More to Appear at 2018 Tony Awards
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 5, 2018
Melissa Benoist
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

More stars have been announced to appear on the 72nd Annual Tony Awards telecast, set for June 10 at 8:00pm ET. The event, broadcast live on CBS, will be held at Radio City Music Hall. Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will host.

Newly announced stars slated to appear include upcoming Beautiful headliner Melissa Benoist, Waitress stars Katharine McPhee and Erich Bergen, Hello, Dolly! star Bernadette Peters, Tituss Burgess, Billy Joel, Patti LuPone, Christine Baranski, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Rachel Bloom, Rachel Brosnahan, Jeff Daniels, Robert De Niro, Brandon Victor Dixon, Christopher Jackson, Matthew Morrison, Kelli O’Hara, Kerry Washington, Ming-Na Wen and Marissa Jaret Winokur.

Tony nominees Tina Fey, John Leguizamo and Amy Schumer are also scheduled to make onstage appearances along with Tony Award Lifetime Achievement recipients Andrew Lloyd Webber and Chita Rivera.

As previously announced, Uzo Aduba, Matt Bomer, Claire Danes, Armie Hammer, Tatiana Maslany, Leslie Odom, Jr., Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto and Andrew Rannells, will also appear on the telecast.

The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. Check out the full list of 2018 Tony nominees here.

