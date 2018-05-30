Broadway BUZZ

Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Leslie Odom Jr., Uzo Aduba & More Set to Appear at 2018 Tony Awards
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 30, 2018
Zachary Quinto & Matt Bomer
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Some of the biggest stars from stage and screen have been announced to appear at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards, which will be hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban at Radio City Music Hall on June 10 at 8:00pm EST. The ceremony will be telecast live on CBS.

The initial lineup of participating stars includes current Boys in the Band players Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Jim Parsons and Andrew Rannells, Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., upcoming Toni Stone headliner Uzo Aduba, Straight White Men star Armie Hammer, Mary Page Marlowe star Tatiana Maslany and stage alum Claire Danes.

As previously announced, special 2018 Tony Award recipients will include Bruce Springsteen, John Leguizamo, Bessie Nelson, Ernest Winzer Cleaners, Sara Krulwich and Nick Scandalios.

The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. Check out the full list of 2018 Tony nominees here.

