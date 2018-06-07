Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Lin-Manuel Miranda (center) with the original Broadway cast of "In the Heights"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
In the Heights Movie Musical to Arrive in Cinemas in Summer 2020
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 7, 2018

It won't be long now! The highly anticipated screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' Tony-winning musical In the Heights has set a release date of June 26, 2020, according to Deadline. The announcement follows a recent bidding war won by Warner Bros. to produce the movie, set to be directed by Jon M. Chu.

In the Heights follows a Washington Heights bodega owner named Usnavi (played on Broadway by Miranda) and the trials and celebrations of the neighborhood of friends who surround him. The musical opened on Broadway in 2008, netting Tony Awards for Miranda's score, Alex Lacamoire and Bill Sherman's orchestrations, Andy Blankenbuehler's choreography and the top prize of Best Musical. In the Heights was also a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Look back at the Broadway production of In the Heights below.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. In the Heights Movie Musical to Arrive in Cinemas in Summer 2020
  2. Mean Girls, The Band's Visit, Carousel & More to Perform on 72nd Annual Tony Awards
  3. Watch Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga Sing Their Hearts Out in First Trailer for A Star Is Born
  4. These Artists Only Need a Tony Award to EGOT
  5. Tony Awards FAQ! Everything You Need to Know About Broadway's Biggest Night of 2018

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Mean Girls Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers