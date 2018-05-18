Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Lin-Manuel Miranda (center) with the original Broadway cast of "In the Heights"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
In the Heights Movie Lands $50 Million Deal with Warner Bros.
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 18, 2018

A deal is currently being inked for the highly anticipated film adaptation of In the Heights to be produced by Warner Bros., according to Deadline. As previously reported, the film was recently extricated from The Weinstein Company.

Bidders for the movie—who pitched directly to writing team Quiara Alegría Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with director Jon M. Chu—included major studios Paramount, Sony, Netflix, Fox, Disney and Apple. Warner Bros' winning bid was in the amount of $50 million.

In the Heights follows a Washington Heights bodega owner named Usnavi (played on Broadway by Miranda) and the trials and celebrations of the neighborhood of friends who surround him. The musical opened on Broadway in 2008, netting Tony Awards for Miranda's score, Alex Lacamoire and Bill Sherman's orchestrations, Andy Blankenbuehler's choreography and the top prize of Best Musical. In the Heights was also a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Look back at the Broadway production of In the Heights below.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Mean Girls Leads Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Winners; Ethan Slater, Hailey Kilgore Also Take Top Prizes
  2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Noma Dumezweni Talks Keeping the Secrets, Tony Fashion & More on Show People
  3. See Idina Menzel & the Cast of Skintight Prep for Off-Broadway Bow
  4. Disney's Frozen Will Embark on a National Tour
  5. Mean Girls Triumphs at 2018 Helen Hayes Awards

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Frozen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers