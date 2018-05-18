In the Heights Movie Lands $50 Million Deal with Warner Bros.

A deal is currently being inked for the highly anticipated film adaptation of In the Heights to be produced by Warner Bros., according to Deadline. As previously reported, the film was recently extricated from The Weinstein Company.



Bidders for the movie—who pitched directly to writing team Quiara Alegría Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with director Jon M. Chu—included major studios Paramount, Sony, Netflix, Fox, Disney and Apple. Warner Bros' winning bid was in the amount of $50 million.



In the Heights follows a Washington Heights bodega owner named Usnavi (played on Broadway by Miranda) and the trials and celebrations of the neighborhood of friends who surround him. The musical opened on Broadway in 2008, netting Tony Awards for Miranda's score, Alex Lacamoire and Bill Sherman's orchestrations, Andy Blankenbuehler's choreography and the top prize of Best Musical. In the Heights was also a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.



