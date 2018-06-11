Get Inside the Tony Parties! See Stars Paint the Town Red After the 2018 Tony Awards

Flashbulbs, bubbly, dancing and rubbing shoulders with recent Tony winners? These are all the ingredients to an incredible night on the town after the 72nd annual Tony Awards! The broadcast from Radio City Music Hall may have ended around 11PM, but that's when the night is just getting started. From the boisterous Band's Visit party at Bryant Park Grill to the swanky Tony Ball at The Plaza to public relations firm O&M's annual anybody-who's-anybody bash at The Carlyle, follow along in our gallery to see how the winners of the night celebrated.

How dapper is Angels in America Tony winner Andrew Garfield? (Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Noma Dumezweni, Paul Thornley and Alex Price celebrate at The Second Floor NYC. (Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

Once on This Island's Lea Salonga gets down at the revival's party at Vida Verde. (Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

Carousel Tony winner Lindsay Mendez parties with Tony winner Gavin Creel. (Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

The Band's Visit composer David Yazbek shows off his new trophy. (Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)