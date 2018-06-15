Exclusive! Rock Out with This Must-Watch Gettin' the Band Back Together Music Video

We're counting down the days till the Broadway arrival of Gettin' the Band Back Together, the high-spirited new musical beginning performances at the Belasco Theatre on July 19. Broadway.com is super pumped to share an exclusive music video highlighting the cast of characters in the new show and featuring the rollicking title number composed by mega-talent Mark Allen. Watch Broadway alum Mitchell Jarvis, TV icon Marilu Henner and the full company deliver up a fun and hilarious look at their new tuner, then make plans to experience the show in person. We'll most definitely be watching this video on repeat all weekend.