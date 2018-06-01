Odds & Ends: Pharrell Williams & Kenya Barris Are Developing a Juneteenth Stage Musical & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Pharrell Williams & Kenya Barris Are Developing a Juneteenth Stage Musical

Kenya Barris, creator of TV's Black-ish, is teaming up with Grammy-winning producer Pharrell Williams to develop a musical based around the African American holiday tradition Juneteenth (which is today), marking the final day of United States slavery, according to Deadline. The musical began as a 2017 episode of Black-ish called "Juneteenth: The Musical." Barris is writing the musical's book with Black-ish collaborator Peter Saji (who is also producing); the tuner will feature original music by Williams. A production timeline and casting will be set at a later time.



Jesse Tyler Ferguson on Getting Married by Tony Kushner & Returning to the Stage in Log Cabin

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is back on the New York stage in Jordan Harrison's new play Log Cabin, currently appearing off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons. The Modern Family star paid a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers last night to talk about his latest stage gig and offer a look back on his personal and professional life. Ferguson shared with Meyers details of his wedding to Justin Mikita, including the fact that Tony- and Pulitzer-winning Angels in America playwright Tony Kushner officiated the ceremony. Give a watch to Ferguson below, and don't miss the chance to experience Log Cabin in person through July 15.







Normal Heart Alums to Appear in Reading of Larry Kramer's The Destiny of Me

Three alums of Larry Kramer's The Normal Heart—from both the 2011 Tony-winning Broadway production and Ryan Murphy's award-winning film adaptation—will come together for a one-night reading of Kramer's 1992 play The Destiny of Me on June 25 at 7:00pm at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Tony winner Ellen Barkin will appear alongside fellow Normal Heart alums Lee Pace and Mark Ruffalo; the company will also include Gideon Glick, Eric Bogosian, Edie Falco and Josh Hamilton. Trip Cullman will direct the evening, set to feature a special introduction by Tony Kushner.