Backstage at Carousel with Lindsay Mendez, Episode 4: Answering Your Questions!
The Carrie Diaries
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 21, 2018

Lindsay Mendez and the cast of Carousel answer your questions!

Carousel

Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic returns to Broadway starring Jessie Mueller and Joshua Henry.
Lindsay Mendez

