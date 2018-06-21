Corey Cott, Laura Osnes & Bandstand's Broadway Fam Reunite for Big Screen Premiere

Bandstand is back! Fans of the swingin' Broadway musical have the chance to catch it in movie theaters on June 25 and 28. The musical, which opened on Broadway on April 26, 2017, tells the story of singer/songwriter Donny Novitski who leads his wise-cracking gang of jazzers to a national radio contest in search of America’s next big swing band. With a young war widow as their singer, the group struggles to confront the lingering effects of the battlefield as they strive for fame and fortune. Stars Corey Cott, Laura Osnes, director/choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, original cast members and more gathered at the SVA Theater in New York City on June 21 to attend the premiere of Bandstand on the big screen. Take a peek at the adorable pics from the exciting night, and find out where you can catch Bandstand at a movie theater near you here!

Bandstand's director/choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler is all smiles.